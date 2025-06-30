Unique entertainment of rhythm, reading& creativity held

Visakhapatnam: Combining the celebration of World Music Day and National Book Reading Month, Visakhapatnam Public Library organised a programme involving children from various schools across the city. Conducted in association with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, the programme offered an exhilarating amalgamation of music, literature, and art to the participants.

The platform provided an opportunity for children to learn and hone their creativity. Engaging children in two groups based on their classes, storyteller, voice artiste M Sita Srinivas narrated stories. A live performance of guitar and Konkani song formed part of the entertainment. Encouraging children to spend their weekends in an engaging and meaningful manner, secretary of the library DS Varma stressed that such sessions aim to inspire children to look beyond screens for entertainment and mould them into a community that learns from books, music, and creative artforms. The music, art, and literature that formed part of the session created a joyful atmosphere for the participants to develop skills and teamwork.