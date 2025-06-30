Live
- Free sand supply for Indiramma houses: Collector
- Yennam inaugurates Geetham High School
- Snakebite victim cured at end-stage condition
- Media has grudge against KCR, KTR, alleges Jagadish Reddy
- Candy Crush saga at ICU ward!
- National seminar begins at GGU charts roadmap
- Challa Harishankar elected as TSWP of Munnur Kapu Sangam
- National Statistics Day held
- Upadhyayula Chandrashekar is new TNGO State Secy
- Medical decoding, a major career worldwide: MLA
Unique entertainment of rhythm, reading& creativity held
Visakhapatnam: Combining the celebration of World Music Day and National Book Reading Month, Visakhapatnam Public Library organised a programme involving children from various schools across the city. Conducted in association with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, the programme offered an exhilarating amalgamation of music, literature, and art to the participants.
The platform provided an opportunity for children to learn and hone their creativity. Engaging children in two groups based on their classes, storyteller, voice artiste M Sita Srinivas narrated stories. A live performance of guitar and Konkani song formed part of the entertainment. Encouraging children to spend their weekends in an engaging and meaningful manner, secretary of the library DS Varma stressed that such sessions aim to inspire children to look beyond screens for entertainment and mould them into a community that learns from books, music, and creative artforms. The music, art, and literature that formed part of the session created a joyful atmosphere for the participants to develop skills and teamwork.