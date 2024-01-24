  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

United Electricity Contract Workers Union (UECW) convention wall papers unveiled

United Electricity Contract Workers Union (UECW) convention wall papers unveiled
x
Highlights

The wall posters of the second state convention of the United Electricity Contract Workers Union (UECW) were unveiled today at the CIT district office in Kadapa city.

The wall posters of the second state convention of the United Electricity Contract Workers Union (UECW) were unveiled today at the CIT district office in Kadapa city. The convention will be held on the 28th of this month at the Jetty Sesha Reddy Science Center in Nellore.

The event was attended by national leaders S. Rajendran, CITU state president and secretary AV. Nageswara Rao, CH Narasinga Rao, State JAC leaders, and other prominent figures. The main demand of the Mahasabha is to regularize workers who have been working under contract and outsourcing systems in the organization for the past 20 years.

They are also demanding equal pay for watchmen, shift operators, and newly joined workers. The conference aims to strategize and organize a movement to pressure the government into addressing the problems faced by these workers. Various individuals including PC Kondaiah Riaz, Surendra, Shivaprasad, Nandeeshwar Reddy, and others were present at the unveiling of the wall posters.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X