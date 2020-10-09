Unlock 5.0: Andhra govt. releases coronavirus guidelines officially

It is learnt that the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued orders by word of mouth on the covid-19 Unlock 5.0 regulations issued by the Union Home Ministry. Recently, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has released guidelines in this regard. With Unlock 5.0. all kinds of business and commercial activities resumed. At this juncture, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the Unlock 5.0 guidelines which will come into force from October 15.

According to guidelines, the government ordered that the people in crowded places must wear masks and follow physical distance. It is suggested to set up sanitizers at cinema halls, shopping malls and shops. It also suggested that precautionary steps be strictly followed in public transport and steps should be taken to ensure that covid rules are followed in prayer halls as well.

The government has instructed the business owners to refrain the people from entering shopping malls and cinema halls without a mask. It said a special officer would be set up to oversee the implementation of the regulations. Also, the government should conduct a campaign to wear masks at bus stands and railway stations and set up a mic announcement. It is suggested that steps be taken to screen a telefilm on the rules in cinema halls. It directed that steps be taken to ensure that central guidelines are adhered to where schools, educational institutions and industrial activities are conducted. Students and faculty are advised to instruct employers to sanitize after each period.