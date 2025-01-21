Unorganised workers urged to register on E-Shram portal

Live
To provide social security to unorganised workers, the government has introduced E-Shram portal, and all unorganised workers were urged to register themselves, said district Collector G Rajakumari.
Speaking at a meeting here on Monday, she directed the officials concerned to ensure that eligible workers such as construction workers, migrant laborers, domestic workers, agricultural laborers, street vendors, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, fishermen, wage earners, small-scale traders, and others get registered on the portal.
The Collector further stated that in case of accidents, the government would provide compensation of up to Rs 2 lakh per person. She highlighted that so far, Rs 16 lakh has been disbursed to eight workers in the district.
Stating that 5,20,274 workers are yet to register, the Collector instructed the officials to focus on this matter and ensure the registration of all eligible unorganised workers.