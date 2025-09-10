Updated figure of 215 Telugu people stranded in Nepal; Minister Nara Lokesh directs officials to collect update on an hourly basis

Amid the unrest in Nepal, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Real Time Governance, Nara Lokesh, has taken charge of coordinating rescue operations for Telugu citizens stranded across various regions of the neighboring country.

Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday reached the Real Time Governance (RTG) Center at the State Secretariat and held a review meeting with senior officials. AP Bhavan authorities briefed him on the ground situation, informing that as many as 215 Telugu people have been reported stranded so far.

Taking serious note of the situation, Minister Lokesh directed officials to initiate measures on a war footing to ensure the safe return of those trapped. He instructed that immediate relief must be extended, stranded people shifted to safer locations, and regular updates provided.

“Updates on their safety and well-being must be collected every two hours,” minister told officials during the meeting.

The minister also interacted via video call with some of the stranded citizens, including Surya Prabha, who briefed him on the present situation in Muktinath where several Telugu pilgrims are stuck in a hotel.

Minister Nara Lokesh assured that the state government, in close coordination with the central government, is committed to bringing all Telugu citizens back home safely.