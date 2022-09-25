Uplift of workers apace under Jagan's rule: Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working for the uplift of workers and to make them economically active. The trade union leaders and workers belonging to Congress party decided to join the YSRCP is a good idea, he said.

At a programme held here on Sunday, a senior Congress leader and trade union leader NV Srinivasa Rao, his followers and hundreds of Congress sympathisers from various sectors joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of MP Margani Bharat Ram.

Party regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and MP Bharat cordially invited them into YSRCP.

MP Bharat Ram said that the YSRCP government is committed and ready for the welfare of workers in all sectors and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is already supporting the workers financially. He said that a platform is needed to discuss the hardships of the workers and work towards solving their problems. One such platform is the YSRCP government under the leadership of Jagan. He criticized that the previous TDP government did not make any efforts for the welfare of the workers and weakened all the sectors.

On this occasion, MP Bharat announced that a trade union building will be constructed to serve as an umbrella for workers of all sectors. MP said that there is a need for a spacious trade union building with a separate cabin for each section and a common platform.

Former MLA Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, RUDA Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy, Gandla Telikula Corporation Chairman S Bhavani Priya, YSRCP City Presidents Nandepu Srinivas, Women wing President M Lakshmi, Paper Mill Trade Union General Secretary Praveen Chowdary, and Adapa Srihari and others participated.