Live
- For Raviraa Bhardwaj ‘horse riding & scuba diving’ are ‘most favorite activities’
- Global LNG markets heading towards significant supply glut, India to benefit
- NRC issue: More than 9 lakh people to get AADHAR card, says Assam CM
- Annika Mohini Athmakuri’s Stunning Bharatanatyam Arangetram
- Reflect Orbital: California Startup to Deliver Sunlight at Night with Satellites
- 10 years ago, PM Modi's five suggestions paved way for PMJDY roll-out & success
- Artificial Intelligence in healthcare
- Calcutta High Court rejects PIL on BJP's 12-hour strike in Bengal
- West Indies vs South Africa: West Indies clean sweeps T20 Series
- Practical data analysis skills for real-world decision-making and problem-solving
Just In
Upload all Parishkara Vedika complaints online: Civic chief
Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to upload all the complaints received in Mee Kosam Praja...
Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to upload all the complaints received in Mee Kosam Praja Samasyala Parishkara Vedika online for effective monitoring and speedy solution.
At a meeting held on Public Grievance Redressal System here on Tuesday, the Commissioner instructed the officials to resolve the complaints within the timeframe set by the government. If needed, the officials concerned were told to personally contact complainants over phone to get more details to solve the issue. Any laxity or delay in solving the complaints will be viewed seriously and invite action for negligence, she warned.
Civic chief Mourya said if any complaint, received during praja vedika held at the office on every Monday, couldn’t be settled, then the officials concerned should inform the petitioners. The government is keen on making the Vedika effective in dealing with public problems, she added.
Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Mohan, ME Chandrashekhar, Venkatrami Reddy, Health Officer Yuva Anvesh Reddy, Revenue Officer Sethu Madhav, KL Varma, DCC Srinivas Reddy and others were present.