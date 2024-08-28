Upload all Parishkara Vedika complaints online: Civic chief

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to upload all the complaints received in Mee Kosam Praja Samasyala Parishkara Vedika online for effective monitoring and speedy solution.



At a meeting held on Public Grievance Redressal System here on Tuesday, the Commissioner instructed the officials to resolve the complaints within the timeframe set by the government. If needed, the officials concerned were told to personally contact complainants over phone to get more details to solve the issue. Any laxity or delay in solving the complaints will be viewed seriously and invite action for negligence, she warned.

Civic chief Mourya said if any complaint, received during praja vedika held at the office on every Monday, couldn’t be settled, then the officials concerned should inform the petitioners. The government is keen on making the Vedika effective in dealing with public problems, she added.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Mohan, ME Chandrashekhar, Venkatrami Reddy, Health Officer Yuva Anvesh Reddy, Revenue Officer Sethu Madhav, KL Varma, DCC Srinivas Reddy and others were present.