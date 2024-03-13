Urban health centers inaugurated in Vaikunthapuram and Pullareddy Nagar areas of Kavali

Two newly constructed urban health centers in Vaikunthapuram and Pullareddynagar areas of Kavali town were inaugurated by Kavali legislator Mr. Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy, amidst much joy and celebration from the local community.

The buildings, completed at a cost of two crore twenty lakh rupees, will provide advanced medical facilities to the poor residents of the area. The inauguration ceremony, attended by health officials, YSRC town president Ketireddy Sivakumar Reddy, former councilors Gudluru Malyadri Chinna Pullaiah, Prabhakar Naidu, Ashok, Itamukkala Balamurali Reddy, Rammohan Reddy, YSRC leaders, and others, created a festive atmosphere as the community welcomed the new health centers.

The initiative by Kavali legislator Shri Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy to prioritize the health and medical treatment of the poor in the region has been met with great appreciation from the local community. The new health centers are expected to improve access to healthcare services for those in need and contribute to the overall well-being of the residents.