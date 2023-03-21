Urban local bodies fail to meet property tax targets

Srikakulam: Urban local bodies in Srikakulam district are struggling to collect property tax as per targets for residential and commercial buildings and also for vacant lands in the current financial year which ends in 10 days. As per government guidelines, tax amount needs to be collected by March 31. To reach the target, officials of urban bodies announced waiver of interest on tax arrears for the property owners.

According to Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) sources, total tax amount needed to be collected as per target from residential, commercial buildings and vacant lands is Rs.25.66 crore. Of this amount, Rs 14.96 crore has been collected till March 20.

In Palasa municipality, target is Rs 5.06 crore and the amount collected so far is Rs 3 crore. In Amadalavalasa municipal town, Rs 1.77 crore has been collected so far against the target amount of Rs.2.60 crore. In Itchapuram municipality, target amount is Rs 2.77 crore and amount collected so far is Rs 1.59 crore. To collect the remaining tax amount, officials have launched massive campaign through loud speakers engaging auto-rickshaws, installing flex boards at all important road junctions, busy localities, pasting wall posters, releasing press notes and circulating messages through social media.

With the prior permission of the government, officials also announced waiver of interest accrued on the actual tax amount if it is paid by March 31 by owners.