Live
- Muthoot Finance shares declines over 7 pc amid RBI’s draft LTV guidelines
- Pak's Nuclear facility should now be under global body supervision: Defence Minister Singh demands in J&K
- 1.3 million Afghan nationals deported from Pakistan since November
- NSE becomes India's largest unlisted firm with over 1 lakh shareholders
- Two mobile snatchers nabbed in Delhi; one came out of Tihar jail a day ago
- DRDO develops indigenous seawater desalination tech
- TIDC scouts look for qualities in athlete beyond field of play, says top cyclist and coach Maxwell Trevor
- Rajasthan CM receives fifth death threat in 15 months
- BBMP launches climate action clubs in city schools to build green leaders
- BEML gets nod for manufacturing unit in MP
Urban MLA starts drainage works in Anantapur
Says development works have been undertaken in the city with Rs 30 crore in the last 11 months
Anantapur: Urban MLA Daggupati Prasad criticised that only foundation stones were laid for development works and no funds were released anywhere during the previous YSRCP government. Funds are coming only after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu came to power and development works are being carried out.
The ground-breaking ceremony for CC road and drainages was performed in 13th division here on Wednesday. Deputy Mayor Vasanthi Sahitya, TDP leaders and municipal officials were present.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA Daggupati Prasad said that 750 meters of drainages and 170 meters of CC road are being constructed here with Rs 41 lakh, which have been pending for several days.
He said the foundation stone for these works was laid in the previous government, but the funds could not be released. He explained that now these works are being done with municipal grants.
The MLA said development works worth Rs 30 crore have already been done in Anantapur and they will be completed in the next two months. He said that work worth Rs 30 crore has also been started.
He said that these works will be completed by bringing special grand funds. He explained that they have also completed the Rudrampet and 80 feet road works that were pending for a long time. He said that drainage problems are being solved here and there.
On the other hand, MLA Dagguppati said that he is moving forward by solving every problem that comes to his attention through ‘Mee Inti Vaddake Mee MLA’ programme.
Commissioner Balaswamy, Deputy Mayor Vasanthi Sahitya, Corporator Laleppa, former Corporator Raja Rao, several corporation directors Dattatreya Temple Committee Chairman, TDP leaders and others were present.