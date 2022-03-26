Urban SP launches 'Meetho Mee SP, Spandana' in Srikalahasti

Srikalahasti (Chittoor District): Bringing police closer to people, Urban SP CH Venkata Appala Naidu on Friday launched 'Meetho Mee SP, Spandana' for taking services of cops to the rural people.

He started the programme from One Town Police Station of Srikalahasti and the same will be held at other police stations, every Friday.

The SP received 25 complaints from public of which major was a complaint from a married woman whose husband has been forcing her to share bed with his brother and in-laws and he was also physically harassing her for no reason.

He immediately directed the station officials to register a case against her husband and in-laws.

Later, he convened a meeting with Mahila Samrakshna Karyadarsis and wanted them to be in regular touch with the people of their ward/village to know their personal problems, particularly women and girls like eve teasing, harassment and others.

The SP along with other cops made extensive study of traffic problems in the town by going through all main roads around Vayulingeswara temple.

The SP later conducted a meeting with Srikalahasti temple officials on ways to reduce crowd inside the temple to avoid major accidents like stampede, particularly on special days. He wanted them to provide a separate exit point to reduce crowds and to prevent untoward incidents.