US Consul General calls on AP Governor, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Jennifer Larson, who took over as Consul General of USA in Hyderabad recently, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Jennifer Larson, who is on her first visit to AP after assuming the new responsibility, lauded the Chief Minister for adopting best practices in dealing with Covid pandemic. She also appreciated him as the State stood at number one position in GDP growth rate.

The visiting dignitary also hailed the working style of American Corner at Visakhapatnam, the third in India. The Chief Minister told her that his government has been according high priority to education, medical and agricultural sectors and appealed to her to encourage investments in the State. He promised to extend all necessary support for those seeking to invest.

Special Chief Secretary to the CM, Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Special Secretary Dr M Hari Krishna and officers of the Consul General also participated in the interaction.

Earlier, the Consul General called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, on a courtesy visit. On her arrival at Raj Bhavan, Jennifer Larson was welcomed by Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia. She was accompanied by Political & Economic Chief Sean Ruthe, Deputy Consul General William Marshall and Public Affairs Officer David Moyer. The Governor and Jennifer Larson discussed on issues of mutual interest at the meeting that lasted over half-an-hour. The Governor discussed about the potential for investment in trade and commerce in the newly-formed State of Andhra Pradesh and the tourism attractions available in the State. The US Consul General discussed about the liberalised process of grant of visas for students pursuing higher education in the United States and for other categories of visas.

Joint secretary to Governor PS Suryaprakash was also present during the meeting.