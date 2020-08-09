US IT firm The Boston Group to setup a centre at Vizag

Vijayawada: The state government signed an MoU with the US-based The Boston Group (TBG) in the presence of Rathnakar Pandugayala, special representative to AP government for North America and Subu Kota, chairman, The Boston Group and People Prime Worldwide on Wednesday. The proposed firm is expected to create more thant 250 jobs in the IT sector in the state.

A native of Vijayawada, Subu Kota is an Indian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist who has established nearly 50 companies in the last 50 years that he has lived in the USA. His broad experience ranges from IT consulting, e-Learning services to pharmaceuticals research and manufacturing.

Speaking on the occasion, Subu Kota said, "I am delighted to sign this MoU today to strengthen our relationship with the AP government. Vizag has a huge potential for growth and is becoming one of the most attractive investment destinations in India. Collaborations like these are crucial at this time while the world is fighting a pandemic.

This new centre will deploy its employees in R&D on learning platforms and leveraging advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Cyber Security and Human Resources. We believe there is immense potential in Tier–II cities like Visakhapatnam with the talent pool comprising of graduates and post graduate professionals."

Ravi Aleti, CEO of People Prime Worldwide (a subsidiary of The Boston Group) said, "Vizag is an upcoming city with its own advantages such as connectivity, cosmopolitan population, top educational institutes and universities, as well as medical and support services. We would work with state IT ministry in opening our office in SEZ zones in Vizag."

"Subu Kota supports the decision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of making Vizag an IT hub, which is home to many talented professionals from educational institutes all across the city", Rathnakar added. TBG has a presence in five countries and serves clients in a broad range of industries, including pharmaceutical, financial, insurance.