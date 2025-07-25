Use advanced tech in law enforcement, cops told

Kurnool: A half-yearly crime review meeting was convened on Thursday at the Vyas Auditorium, District Police Office, Kurnool. The meeting was presided over by Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr Koya Praveen and District SP Vikrant Patil. The session saw the participation of DSPs, Circle Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors from across the district. The primary focus of the meeting was on enhancing law enforcement through advanced technology, crime prevention strategies and community-oriented policing.

Addressing the gathering, DIG Dr Koya Praveen underscored the importance of strengthening visible policing through drone surveillance, efficient use of CCTV systems, and public counseling to defuse old rivalries. He commended the district for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere post-district reorganisation and urged officers to ensure there was no scope for unrest or public nuisances.

“Police stations must symbolise safety. If justice is delivered promptly at the local level, there will be no need for victims to approach higher authorities,” he stated. The DIG also encouraged all officers to upgrade their technical skills and adapt to modern investigative tools to stay ahead in crime control and public service.

SP Vikrant Patil, in his address, reviewed the status of pending cases and called for increased use of surveillance technology and pre-emptive measures to deter criminal activity. He stressed the need for proper maintenance of CCTV cameras, strict action against habitual offenders, and swift investigations, particularly in property-related and POCSO cases. Officers were instructed to utilise digital tools such as CCTNS, e-Summons and e-Sakshya for efficient case management.

The meeting concluded with the distribution of appreciation certificates to police officers who exhibited outstanding performance in recent months. A detailed analysis of the district’s crime data from the past six months was presented, highlighting progress in investigations and crime prevention initiatives.

As part of the anti-drug campaign led by the Eagle team, the DIG and SP jointly launched awareness posters titled ‘Say Goodbye to Drugs’ and ‘No to Drugs, Bro’. Citizens were urged to report drug-related information via the toll-free number 1972.