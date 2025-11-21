Use Central schemes to accelerate dist development

Nandyal: Nandyal MP and District Development and Coordination Monitoring Committee (DISHA) Chairperson Byreddy Shabari directed officials to ensure timely completion of works sanctioned under various Central government schemes without leaving room for delays. She warned against repeating past lapses where hundreds of crores were returned unspent.

Attended by Joint ZP Chairman Errabothula Papireddy, Collector G Raja Kumari, ZP CEO Nasar Reddy and department heads, the meeting stressed coordinated efforts to make Nandyal a model district. Shabari instructed immediate repair of dilapidated school buildings, optimum use of central funds in agriculture, national highway maintenance, Jal Jeevan Mission implementation and uninterrupted drinking water supply. She demanded revival of non-functional soil-testing labs (only one of 56 mini labs and two static labs operational), full utilisation of ATMA funds, faster brucellosis vaccination, clearance of Ayushman Bharat physical card backlog, resolution of village clinic rental issues, PM-USP scholarship delays and RO plant problems.

Collector Raja Kumari assured timely execution to avoid fund lapses and updated progress on PMFBY, scientific farming, cold storage expansion, livestock support, action against illegal reservoir withdrawals, Kundu river bridge strengthening and new bridge land acquisition.

Joint ZP Chairman Papireddy called for quality in 340C works, resolution of distant underpass issues and proposed a Sangameswaram–Srisailam boating route under Jal Marg Vikas Project to boost tourism.