Live
Just In
Use tech in investigation of cases: SP
Inspects district crime police station
Guntur: Guntur District SP S Satish Kumar made a surprise visit to the district crime police station and inquired about the investigation of cases, nature of crimes, theft, property recovery and explained techniques to be adopted in the investigation to the police officials.
He enquired about performance of the police, systems they are using for investigation of the cases and whether they are using technology in investigation of the cases.
He also came to know about problems they were facing in the investigation of the cases.
He directed the police officials to concentrate on thefts, robberies, chain snatchings and see that criminals are punished.
Additional SP K Supraja, CCS DSP Sivaji Raju, CIs Subba Rao and Anuradha were present.