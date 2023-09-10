Usha Sricharan lays stone for Kalyandurg, Idukalku road construction works

Kalyandurg (Anantapur): Minister for Women and Child Welfare Usha Sricharan fulfilled the long-cherished dream of people of Kalyandurg constituency on Saturday by participating in Bhumi puja for Kalyandurg-Idukalku road up to Bramhasanudram, pending for more than 15 years. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 3.5 crores. Speaking to media on the occassion, the minister said that she has fulfilled her election promise. The road connects the two mandals which will result in the socio-economic development of the region connecting scores of villages and boosting transportation facilities.