Live
- Congress has no national interest: Kishan Reddy
- Section 144 imposed in the Rajahmundry Division
- CM patnaik flags off 181 mobile units to provide livestock healthcare
- Konark Wheel replica serves as backdrop of PM’s welcome handshake
- Inauguration of Palamuru irrigation project will be historic moment: KTR
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 10 September, 2023
- Revenue employees working under severe pressure: Bopparaju
- Usha Sricharan lays stone for Kalyandurg, Idukalku road construction works
- Bengaluru’s Purple Turtles enters Hyderabad’s home décor market
- Central Bank of India donates Rs 25 Lakh to Saraswathi Sisumandir
Just In
Usha Sricharan lays stone for Kalyandurg, Idukalku road construction works
Highlights
Kalyandurg (Anantapur): Minister for Women and Child Welfare Usha Sricharan fulfilled the long-cherished dream of people of Kalyandurg constituency on...
Kalyandurg (Anantapur): Minister for Women and Child Welfare Usha Sricharan fulfilled the long-cherished dream of people of Kalyandurg constituency on Saturday by participating in Bhumi puja for Kalyandurg-Idukalku road up to Bramhasanudram, pending for more than 15 years. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 3.5 crores. Speaking to media on the occassion, the minister said that she has fulfilled her election promise. The road connects the two mandals which will result in the socio-economic development of the region connecting scores of villages and boosting transportation facilities.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS