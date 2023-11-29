V-C Manoj of SRM-AP receives Bhaskar Award

Neerukonda(Guntur district): Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP Prof Manoj K Arora has been honoured with the Bhaskar Award, the highest recognition by the Indian Society of Remote Sensing. The award consists of a medal, citation and Rs 2 lakh.

The award was conferred to Prof Arora by Dr Shailesh Naik, former Secretary of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences and Dr Prakash Chauhan, Director of National Remote Sensing Centre and President of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing during the ISG-ISRS Annual Convention in Pune on Tuesday. National Symposium on the theme “GeoDiscover: Unravelling India’s Spatial Frontier” was also held at the same venue.

The award has been given to the vice-chancellor in recognition of his outstanding contribution and achievements in the fields of Remote Sensing, Digital Image Processing, Land Cover Mapping, Earth Sciences and Civil Engineering applications.

Prof Manoj K Arora said that he was thrilled to be in the league of great fellow Bhaskar Awardees who have contributed immensely to the Indian Space programme.

Some of the other awardees in this league are ISRO Chairman Somanath, former ISRO chairmen Dr Radha Krishnan, Dr Kiran Kumar, former Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences Dr K Sivan, Dr Shailesh Nayak, and former Surveyor General of India Dr Prithvish Nag to name a few.

Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP said that Prof Arora is a visionary leader and committed researcher under whose guidance the university has flourished as a research-intensive institute, embarking on novel frontiers of cutting-edge research. He congratulated Prof Arora for his worthy achievement.