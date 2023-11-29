Live
- Telangana Teachers’ Sangam files writ in HC seeking direction to EC to issue postal ballots
- Give a chance to Cong to see real development: Yashaswini
- KCR will certainly score a hat-trick win: KTR
- Arrangements at place for Assembly polling
- Charlie Munger, closest aide of Warren Buffet, dies at 99
- Jagan brought equality with Jagananna colonies: Rajini
- Five Indian States On High Alert As China's Respiratory Illness Surge Sparks Preparedness Review
- Vijayawada: Call to protect panchayat raj system
- Vice President Of Karnataka State Contractors' Association Passes Away Amidst Allegations Of Political Vendetta And Financial Scandal
- Google introduces .meme domain; Find details
Just In
V-C Manoj of SRM-AP receives Bhaskar Award
National Symposium on the theme ‘GeoDiscover: Unravelling India’s Spatial Frontier’ was also organised
Neerukonda(Guntur district): Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP Prof Manoj K Arora has been honoured with the Bhaskar Award, the highest recognition by the Indian Society of Remote Sensing. The award consists of a medal, citation and Rs 2 lakh.
The award was conferred to Prof Arora by Dr Shailesh Naik, former Secretary of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences and Dr Prakash Chauhan, Director of National Remote Sensing Centre and President of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing during the ISG-ISRS Annual Convention in Pune on Tuesday. National Symposium on the theme “GeoDiscover: Unravelling India’s Spatial Frontier” was also held at the same venue.
The award has been given to the vice-chancellor in recognition of his outstanding contribution and achievements in the fields of Remote Sensing, Digital Image Processing, Land Cover Mapping, Earth Sciences and Civil Engineering applications.
Prof Manoj K Arora said that he was thrilled to be in the league of great fellow Bhaskar Awardees who have contributed immensely to the Indian Space programme.
Some of the other awardees in this league are ISRO Chairman Somanath, former ISRO chairmen Dr Radha Krishnan, Dr Kiran Kumar, former Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences Dr K Sivan, Dr Shailesh Nayak, and former Surveyor General of India Dr Prithvish Nag to name a few.
Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP said that Prof Arora is a visionary leader and committed researcher under whose guidance the university has flourished as a research-intensive institute, embarking on novel frontiers of cutting-edge research. He congratulated Prof Arora for his worthy achievement.