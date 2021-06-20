Vaccination programme at 54 centres in Guntur city

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is conducting mega vaccination programme to administer Covid vaccine to people at 54 centres in Guntur city on Sunday.

The GMC has made all the arrangements to administer the Covid vaccination. Covid vaccination would be administered from 8 am to 5pm at vaccination centres.

According to GMC officials, Covidshield vaccination first dose would be administered to those who completed 45 years and mothers having children in the age of below five years. Covid vaccination would be administered from 8 am to 5 pm.

Similarly, Covishield second dose would be administered to those who took their first jab 84 days ago.

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha urged those arriving at the vaccination centres to bring their Aadhaar cards and maintain social distance at the centres. She sought cooperation of the people to make the mega vaccination programme a success.