Vaccine only weapon in fight against Covid: Expert

Tirupati: HoD of General Medicine, SVIMS, Dr Alladi Mohan on Monday made it clear that vaccine does not prevent people from getting infected but it can effectively reduce the severity of the disease.

Speaking to The Hans India in the backdrop of various apprehensions and misconceptions which have been hindering the speedy progress of ongoing Covid vaccination process, he said, "Coronavirus is normal for us which people should accept and learn to adopt to live with it. As per the present indications, it will not go away.

If we forget the use of mask, hand sanitisation and physical distancing, Covid may attack us. Vaccination is the only weapon in the fight against Covid." Even Covid survivors have to go for vaccination after two weeks of recovery from Covid. People with various comorbidities also have to take the shot without any fear and hesitation, he said.

Commenting on the low response from the beneficiaries of vaccine, Dr Mohan said the negatives about vaccination were propagated more. Since the vaccination was permitted for emergency usage indication, it has been made optional for recipient and not a compulsion. It does not mean that they need not take it.

Even after getting cured from the Covid the patients were not having long lasting immunity. So, to get rid of Covid the only way out is vaccination. But, unfortunately, all the academic stuff about the disease and vaccination are being propagated in a casual way through social media, he opined.

"Unnecessary fear psychosis is created by social media about the Covid vaccine due to which most people who should have taken it are postponing their decision. The adverse events related to vaccine can be seen with any medication or vaccine. Then why so much fuss about Covid vaccination?", he questioned.

Commenting on the beneficiaries reluctance to take shots, he said that by refusing the vaccination at individual level they are not developing immunity and thus not reducing the community chances of recovering from Covid. When everyone takes the shot only the herd immunity will increase which is not happening now.

Apart from the unnecessary highlighting of negativities about the vaccination, human tendency to take a call on what type of vaccine they want is also preventing them from taking the jab.

Saying that mask would be the saviour for everyone, he stressed that if those vaccinated were infected from Covid and do not use masks, they are spreading it to others. If others are not vaccinated and not using masks, they are going to catch the infection. Thus, both masks and vaccination are essential for everyone.