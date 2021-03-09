Vaccines have huge role to play in 21st century: Gagandeep Kang

Amaravati: Dr Gagandeep Kang, the 'Vaccine God Mother of India', said that time it takes to develop and deliver a new vaccine to market is slow until COVID-19. Addressing a virtual conference in connection with the celebration of International Women's Day organised by the VIT-AP University here on Monday, Dr Gagandeep said that why think of vaccines when other approaches work, because prevention is better than cure.

Preparation compared to uncertain scale of response is need of the hour. Challenges in epidemics are screening needs, availability of trained staff, surge capacity in hospitals, people/resources and their impact on other health programmes. Vaccines transformed public health in the 20th century and have a huge role to play in communicable and non-communicable disease in the 21st century, she averred.

The VIT-AP University felicitated several accomplished women as part of the celebrations since VIT-AP University believes that every human being is born equal. They do have a right to dream, live, challenge and thrive just as any other.

Sailaja Malireddy, senior Director of the Oracle Corporation, USA and alumni of VIT, said, "Believe in yourself. No one can make you inferior without your consent." She has shared her life story that is similar to the thousands of women migrated to the USA.

Dr Sandhya Pentareddy, executive director of the University spoke on the International Women's Day, and the theme for 2021 celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while highlighting the problems they face in day-to-day life as well as in the professional environment. Covid-19 pandemic and the role of women one thing which the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us is that when women lead, we see positive results. She gave a call that brides do not bribe and congratulated all the super moms. She exhorted men not to succumb to the social pressure. "Women should attain financial stakes in your life," she said.

G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of the VIT felicitated Dr Gagandeep Kang and Sailaja Malireddy on the occasion. In his opening remarks, the chancellor urged the leadership of all parties to strive hard to offer at least 1/3rd representation to the women from Parliament to panchayath. Universal Higher Education Trust at Vellore currently offered 4,500 scholarships to the girl child for their higher education. This will help to avoid teenager pregnancy and early marriage. He also congratulated the winners of various events organised on the occasion.

Dr Sekar Viswanathan, vice-president, VIT, Dr SV Kota Reddy, vice chancellor, VIT-AP University, Dr CLV Sivakumar, registrar, Dr Anupama Namburu, assistant director, Student Welfare, faculty, staff and students were also present.