Vadas will be served in MTVAC from 11 am to 10 pm daily
Tasty and delicious Vada in Annaprasadam menu will be henceforth served from 11 am to 10 pm every day in Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC), informed TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu.
Accompanied by Board member Shantaram, he visited MTVAC in Tirumala on Sunday evening and commenced Vada serving in the evening Annaprasadam menu to devotees. Later speaking to the media, the Chairman said that TTD commenced serving Vada in MTVAC from March 6 this year aiming to provide tastier Annaprasadam. ‘’From today onwards, Vada will be served till the end of the day in Annaprasadam Complex. On an average, nearly 70,000 to 75,000 Vadas will be served to devotees every day in MTVAC,’ he added.
Annaprasadam Deputy EO Rajendra Kumar, catering special officer GLN Sastry and others were present.