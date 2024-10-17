Vaibhav Jewellers opens 16th showroom in Anantapur

Visakhapatnam: Anantapur MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad and Kalyanadurgam MLA Amilineni Surendrababu inaugurated Vaibhav Jewellers 16th showroom at Kamala Nagar, Raju Road of Anantapur here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, guests lauded the firm for providing such glorious jewellery designs at affordable prices to the customers.

CMD, Vaibhav Jewellers, Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Grandhi said that the new showroom was launched with an aim of providing a wide range of 916 Hallmark gold jewellery, certified diamonds and inspired hand crafted and curated jewelry to the customers.

During the programme, 10 lucky winners were given 1gram gold coin each.

Director general of special protection force Anjana Sinha, state president of BJP Yuva Morcha Mitta Vamsi Krishna, ITC dealer of Anantapur Gontla Subbarayudu Setti, whole time director Sai Keerthana Grandhi, Gontla Rakhal, Amarendra Grandhi, Gontla Uday Kumar, Pydah Krishna Prasad, Kankatala Mallik were present.