Vallabhaneni Vamsi's remand extended by CID court

Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, former MLA and leader of the YSR Congress Party, has once again faced legal setbacks as a special court in Andhra Pradesh has extended his remand. The CID Special Court has prolonged the remand for Vamsi and ten other accused individuals in connection with an attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) offices in Gannavaram, now lasting until the 23rd of this month.

The incidents in question occurred during the previous government’s rule, leading to serious accusations against Vamsi and his co-defendants. As the initial remand was set to expire, jail authorities presented the accused before the court, resulting in the extension.

In a related development, Vamsi has also been arrested in Hyderabad concerning the kidnapping and threats involving an individual named Satyavardhan. Following this arrest, police transferred him to Vijayawada, where several additional cases have been registered against him.