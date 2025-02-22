Valley Green Garments selected at MSMU Agreement

Gooty (Anantapur distict): Social activist Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy, founder of Valley Green Garments, expressed happiness as the Garments stood in the first two positions in the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises MSME Development Corporation Federation of India Export Organisation (FIEO) agreements established in Visakhapatnam with the support of World Bank.

Speaking here on Friday, he said that out of the 580 participants in the MSMU contract conferences, 30 were selected and Valley Green Garment was in the first two positions. He said that the industry was established in Gajarampalli village, Pamidi mandal, to provide livelihood to many poor women.

During the B2B Buyer-Seller Meet held in Visakhapatnam, representatives of Valley Green Garments Pvt Ltd exchanged export agreements (MOUs) with various countries at an event jointly organised by FIFO - APMSME and the World Bank.