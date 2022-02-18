Value-based education helps to overcome problems in life

Eluru: Keeping in view of present generation psyche towards life, education and society, CH SD St Theresa College for Women (A) initiated an awareness seminar on 'Human values & Professional Ethics' at the college auditorium here from 2 pm to 4 pm on Thursday.

During the training, Resource Person, former HOD of Telugu & Hindi Departments and St Theresa's Master Trainer Ume Salma discussed the nuances of life and how to use life's experiences as steppingstones in fulfilling one's dreams.

Furthermore, she discussed how one can be an expert in overcoming professional and personal problems by developing a value-based education. The students were instructed that truth, peace-loving nature, responsibility, respect for peers, values, and skills are critical to success, both personally and professionally.

College Principal Dr Sr Marietta D'Mello stated that such sessions connect the students with human values and assist them in showcasing every opportunity with quality performances. Mrs. Mahalakshmi, Convener and Head, Department of Hindi and Telugu and faculty members attended the session.

A total of 400 students attended the event and thanked the management for putting the event together and showing them options on how to face society. Sessions like these provide them with confidence and enable them to confront the unexpected challenges they may face.