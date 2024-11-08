Vamsadhara Project: Shutters found unused for 15 yrs after ‘detection’ of scam

Srikakulam: Not a single naya paisa (NP) was recovered in the alleged shutters’ scam even after 15 years of its occurrence.

With an aim to arrange shutters for minor and sub-minor canals to regulate water supply and also to arrange iron pathways to cross the canals of the Vamsadhara river water project in 2009, the government sanctioned Rs 74 crore. But the then engineering, technical and non-technical officials and staff of the project allegedly colluded with the contractor and purchased poor quality shutters, iron pathways and its related material at high prices and also fabricated agreements with the contractors by purchasing Non-Judicial (NJ) stamp papers with old dates.

Soon the issue came to light and immediately in 2009, the government ordered a probe and suspended several officers and staff members after establishment of their prima facie involvement in the scam. Later, the case was handed over to CID for in-depth inquiry. In the meantime, some of the accused officers and staff retired and some other accused died. After the launch of probe, shutters, iron pathways and its material were stored on the premises of project offices at Narasannapeta, Jalumuru, Tekkali and Srimukhalingam. Due to long period storage, shutters, iron pathways and its material are getting damaged and they are no longer suitable for usage. Previous YSRCP government made an attempt to auction the stored material but due to legal implications, the efforts failed.

Surprisingly, the then ruling Congress when the scam occurred, TDP which came to power in 2014 and YSRCP which had emerged victorious in 2019 and the current NDA government have not made attempts to utilis the shutters. The NDA leaders belonging to the Assembly constituencies of Pathapatnam, Narasannapeta and Tekkali have to respond on the issue. But they have been maintaining silence for the last several years and did not make any efforts to utilise shutters.