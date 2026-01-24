‘Vande Mataram’ a guiding mantra for Viksit Bharat@2047

Gorantla: The Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect, the flagship initiative of MYBharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, was held at BEST Innovation University on Friday, drawing enthusiastic participation from around 300 youth. The programme was organised on the theme “Vandemataram@150 – A Civilizational Mantra for Viksit Bharat@2047,” reflecting the vision of building a developed, self-reliant and strong nation by the centenary of Independence.

The event underscored the relevance of India’s civilizational values in shaping the country’s future and highlighted the crucial role of youth in nation-building.

Addressing the gathering, Bisathi Bharath, National Youth Awardee, and Kuruba Jaya Maruthi, Youth Icon of MYBharat, spoke on the historic and contemporary significance of “Vande Mataram.” They noted that the slogan had served as a powerful source of unity, courage and patriotism during India’s freedom struggle and continues to inspire generations even today. The speakers emphasised that “Vande Mataram” remains a civilizational mantra guiding the journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047. They called upon the youth to actively contribute to national progress by upholding core values, fostering innovation and participating in social and economic development.

The programme concluded with a strong message that empowered, responsible and value-driven youth form the backbone of a developed Bharat.