Vangaveeti Radha meets Chandrababu at his residence, it's a boost for TDP in Capital agitation

Former MLA and TDP leader Vangaveeti Radha Krishna appeared at Nara Chandrababu's house on Thursday morning, which has become the talk of the town.

Former MLA and TDP leader Vangaveeti Radha Krishna appeared at Nara Chandrababu's house on Thursday morning, which has become the talk of the town. Going by the reports, Radha seems to have visited Naidu's residence to express his solidarity to Chandrababu and Lokesh who had been arrested at Benz circle on Wednesday night while participating in Bus Yatra called by Amaravati JAC.

Chandrababu and TDP leaders were forced into the van and there was an altercation between the protesters and police. Later the police had dropped Naidu at his residence in Vundavalli.

Before the election, Vangaveeti Radha resigned from the YSRCP and joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu. He campaigned for the party candidates across the state. But after the election, Radha is staying away from the party. It is a boost up for TDP with the arrival of Vangaveeti Radha at this crucial time of agitation as he belongs to Vijayawada, which is close to Amaravati.

