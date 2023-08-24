Vangaveeti Radha meets Nara Lokesh during Yuva Galam Padayatra break

Live
Highlights
Former MLA Vangaveeti Radha reportedly had a meeting with Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh.
Former MLA Vangaveeti Radha reportedly had a meeting with Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh. Met Lokesh during the Yuvagalam Padayatra break on Thursday. Discussions were held for about 20 minutes.
The matter of this meeting was kept strictly confidential. Recently Vangaveeti Radha Varasa is participating in the Yuvagalam Padayatra. On the other hand, there is a lot of interest in the political circles on the meeting of Radha Lokesh.
Meanwhile, there was high tension for a while during Nara Lokesh Padayatra in Bapulapadu Mandal, Rangannagudem after a YSRCP banner has been set up during Lokesh Padayatra.
