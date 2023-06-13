Varahi Yatra: Pawan Kalyan to arrive in Annavaram today, arrangements made at temple

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan who would begin Varahi yatra from tomorrow will arrive in Annavaram in East Godavari district today. In view of Jana Sena's overnight stay on Ratnagiri Hill, the authorities have taken measures. All the arrangements have already been made at Pallavi's guest house where Pawan Kalyan will stay for the night and special pooja will be performed for Varahi in the presence of Satyadev tomorrow morning.



Later, Pawan Kalyan will participate and address the public meeting to be held in Kathipudi tomorrow evening and arrangements for this are being made by Jana sena Prathipadu in-charge Varupula Thammaiya Babu and other leaders.



In view of the sentiments of the devotees on Annavaram Hill, EO Azad requested to avoid political gatherings, speeches and bringing party flags. It is also learned that the EO had sought the police security at temple to avoid untoward incidents.

But on the other hand, the police imposed restrictions in the surrounding areas of Amalapuram in Konaseema district. Moreover, the police have raised objections to the Pawan Varahi Yatra, which will begin tomorrow in the joint East Godavari district saying that they have not given details of the minute to minute program.