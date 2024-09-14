Varma holds ex-CM Jagan responsible for Yeleru floods

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has come under fire from former Pithapuram TDP MLA SVSN Varma Speaking to the media on Friday, Varma accused Jagan of being responsible for the floods to Yeleru reservoir.

He pointed out that Jagan had promised funds for the modernisation of Yeleru during the YSRCP rule, but failed to deliver during his five-year term as the Chief Minister, thus deceiving the people and farmers.

Varma criticised Jagan for his political visit to Kakinada and other areas amidst the floods, calling it an act of shame. He also mentioned that while funds for Yeleru’s modernisation were sanctioned between 2014 and 2019 under the TDP rule, Jagan had cancelled the proposed projects after taking charge in 2019 under the pretext of reverse tendering.

Varma said that Jagan should take the full responsibility for the current Yeleru flood crisis.