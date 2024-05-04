Vasantha Sirisha's Election Campaign Gains Momentum in Mylavaram Town

In a show of solidarity and support for Vasantha Sirisha, the wife of MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasadu and candidate of the NDA alliance in Mylavaram town, a door-to-door campaign was conducted on Thursday evening in Ayyappa Nagar, Chinna Harijanawada, BC area.



Telugu Women Janasena, BJP Party women, local party leaders, and fans came together to greet voters and ask for their support in the upcoming elections. With an emphasis on casting votes for the bicycle symbol representing Vasantha Krishna Prasadu as MLA and Keshineni Shivnath as Vijayawada MP, the campaign aimed to rally the community for a successful outcome.

Highlighting the unity and common goals of the campaign, women participants expressed their solidarity by proclaiming 'We are the same'. Leaders of Janasena Veera Women Telugu Women Party also joined in the effort to mobilize support for Vasantha Sirisha's election bid.