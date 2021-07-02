Vasireddy Padma condemns Nellore girl's death, assures an in-depth inquiry on the accused

It is known that the incident where a love couple committed suicide in Nellore district is taking twists. Earlier, it was reported that Tejaswini and Venkatesh had committed suicide. However, the girl's father complained to the police that it was not a suicide but a murder. The police investigation has revealed that Venkatesh, the main accused in the case, killed Tejaswi for rejecting the love. With this, everyone is condemning this incident.

Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma recently responded to this issue. Speaking on the occasion, she said that it was unfortunate that a girl was killed in the name of love and strongly condemned such incidents on behalf of the government. Even when such vicious attacks take place, the girl is exposed.

Vasireddy flagged off that those who commit such acts do not deserve to live. Padma hopes that the days will come when such people will be evicted. Killing the girl and portraying himself as suicidal is atrocious. Vasireddy Padma called on the society to react strongly to such incidents. Padma assured the kin of the girl th an in-depth inquiry be launched and take steps to punish Venkatesh.