Vasireddy pats Mounika for securing Intl Master Title

Mangalagiri: AP State Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma congratulated Bommini Mounika for securing women international master title by winning third norm in Spain recently.

Padma felicitated Mounika with a shawl and presented a sapling here on Monday. She wished her to win more victories in future.

Mounika had won number of titles right from Under-7 to Under-20 and three times senior women's titles, which itself is a record. The first norm in the international open at New Delhi in 2019, second time in 2021 in Hungary, and the third time in Spain, she won the international women's norms. The winning of three norms made her eligible to become international master.

Padma congratulated Rama Rao, Mounika's father, for extending unstinted support to her.

Mahila Commission secretary Sailaja and director R Suez also present on the occasion.