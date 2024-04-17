Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar calls for the return of Sri Rama Rajya in Andhra Pradesh

In a fervent call for the return of Sri Rama Rajya in Andhra Pradesh, YCP MLA candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar attended the Sri Rama Navami celebrations in Jagdamba Junction Ambika Bagh Srisita Ramachandraswamy Kalyana Mahotsav. Alongside his son Vasupalli Surya, Kumar urged Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to bring back the leadership that will prioritize the happiness of the people and work towards the welfare of the poor.

Participating in the Sri Rama Navami festivities, Kumar also engaged in food donation programs and personally served devotees. He emphasized the significance of Lord Ram's teachings in promoting love and care for the underprivileged, calling on voters to support YCP in the upcoming elections to bring back the era of Sri Rama Rajya.

Furthermore, Kumar announced that the nomination process for YCP candidates in the South constituency will commence on the 20th of the month. The nomination utsav will begin at the feet of Goddess Srikanaka Mahalakshmi and pass through various key locations before culminating at the MRO office. Kumar expressed confidence that post-elections, TDP and Janasena party members will join YCP as they work towards establishing Jaganna's government.

The event was attended by corporators from respective wards, ward presidents, cluster incharges, temple chairmen, various temple committee members, YCP senior leaders, and activists. With the support of the people and the blessings of Lord Ram, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar is determined to bring about positive changes in Andhra Pradesh through the principles of Sri Rama Rajya.