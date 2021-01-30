Vax drive takes a break in Prakasam, to restart from Feb 6

Ongole : Prakasam district Joint Collector TS Chetan on Friday informed that they are pausing the Covid-19 vaccination for three days from January 31 to February 2, due to the Pulse Polio programme. He added that the vaccination for the healthcare staff in private nursing homes and hospitals will start on Saturday.

The Joint Collector conducted a review meeting with the medical and health staff, in his chamber on Friday. He said that they have completed vaccination for 10,340 healthcare workers till now and start giving the vaccine to the staff at private hospitals from Saturday.

He said that five private hospitals which have more than 100 staff, viz, Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital, Nalluri Nursing Home, KIMS, Venkataramana Nursing Home, Prakasam Hospital would receive the Covaxin vaccine, after receiving the permission letter from each of them. He said that the staff from hospitals with less than 100 members would receive Covishield vaccine, at a government hospital near to them, after February 3.

He ordered the medical staff to temporarily hold the vaccination programme from January 31 to February 2 and asked the doctors and ground level staff to be alert in vaccination process. DMHO Dr K Ratnavali, DEO VS Subbarao, control room in-charge Dr Tirumala Rao, superintendents of the private hospitals and other staff also participated in the meeting.