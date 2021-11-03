VC Prof GVR Prasad Raju vows to enhance JNTU-K's standard on par with foreign varsities

Kakinada: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasad Raju on Tuesday said that the university would take measures to help students acquire employability skills.

A said that his focus is to improve and develop the road and drainage system using advanced technology at JNTU-K. As per the National Educational Policy (NEP), plans are afoot to initiate new integrated courses on the campus for the holistic development in conventional educational system and also recruiting qualified faculty to promote quality.

He would also seek cooperation from the Kakinada Municipal Corporation with regard to the road and particularly drainage system. He also assured of completing the pending works in the nearest feature. He said that he would focus on an overseas exchange programme, collaborative programme, achieving NAAC 'A+' accreditation for further improvement, enhancing NIRF ranking, enriching quality education, promoting skill development and also strengthening the industry integrated curriculum to produce engineers to meet the global standards.

He said that their vision is to place the JNTU-K as one of the top universities by recruiting qualified meritorious teachers to improve the standards of engineering education. He also stressed on infrastructure development.

Regarding School of Food Technology undergraduate courses, funds will be utilised to develop and reach international standards with qualified teachers and laboratories.