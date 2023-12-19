VCSC sessions to boost public partnership

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam city police commissioner A Ravi Shankar held an interactive session with various industry bodies of the city under the aegis of Visakhapatnam City Security Council (VCSC) here on Monday.

The initiative that started in 2016 could not be continued for a long time due to various reasons.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner of police emphasised the importance of the VCSC as a liaisoning body and about his vision to improve industrial security and women’s safety.

He opined that the VCSC sessions would bring public partnership by conducting various awareness programmes in the domains of cybersecurity fraud, women’s safety, anti-drug campaigns and other industrial security measures.

Further, Ravi Shankar briefed about the new smart policing initiatives that are being deployed by the city police for better policing to improve public safety.

The CP sought the support of the industrialists to partner with the police to improve road safety in the identified stretches in and around the city to reduce accidents and save lives.

He launched a new website of the VCSC, www.vizagsecuritycouncil.org and encouraged citizens to register themselves as volunteers to extend support to various activities of the police.

VCSC secretary A. Krishna Balaji and other office bearers Dheeraj, R.L. Narayana and Lakshmi Mukkavilli addressed the gathering and explained how the platform aids in building awareness about different topics.

The VCSC is a not-for-profit initiative and it is a collaboration between Visakhapatnam city police and the industry bodies, including MSMEs, IT industry, schools and colleges, hospitals, hoteliers, trade bodies and other service industries.