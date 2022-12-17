Veda Vignana Peetham: 113 students receive certificates at convocation

Tirumala: As many as 113 students who have successfully completed their courses in Vedas and Agamas were awarded the certificates at the 128th convocation ceremony of the TTD Veda Vignana Peetham at Dharmagiri at Tirumala on Friday.

Along with the certificates, silver dollars of Lord Venkateswara were presented to the students, as a token of TTD gesture of appreciation of the Vedic students completing their courses.

On the occasion, in his Anugraha Bhashanam, Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala recalled that he was also a student from this great institution in 1960 and later worked as a faculty and now with the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy has become the Pedda Jeeyar of

Tirumala. He complimented the TTD management for taking forward the Vedic knowledge in a big way for the sake of future generations.

Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala rendering his blessings to Vedic students said the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham was the oldest Vedic institution in South India. The students who studied here have now settled in various temples across the country as well as overseas also. "Since you are all now degree holders, you should develop the Vedic education and spread the Vedic knowledge," he asserted.

TTD Trust Board chairman spouse Swarnalatha complimented the faculty and students of the historical Vedic institution for their strenuous efforts for the preservation and promotion of the Vedic knowledge. Earlier, the Principal of Veda Vignana Peetham KSS Avadhani briefed about the history of the institution. At present there are 17 courses being offered at the Vedapatasla with over 500 students studying in the institution.

"Due to the Covid pandemic, we could not conduct the convocation in the last two years. "Today we are giving away the certificates to 113 students even covering the previous two years 2019-20 and 2020-21," he said. Devasthanams Educational Officer Bhaskar Reddy, other faculty members, students of various Vedic departments and their parents were also present.