Vedas, Benchmark Of Sanatana Hindu Dharma, Says Brahma Sree Chaganti Koteswara Rao

Vedas, Benchmark Of Sanatana Hindu Dharma, Says Brahmarashi Chaganti Koteswara Rao
Highlights

Brahma Sree Chaganti Koteswara Rao said on Thursday that the pursuit of Sanatana Dharma was instrumental in the all-round development of humanity with the propagation of Vedas as its benchmark.

Tirumala: Brahma Sree Chaganti Koteswara Rao said on Thursday that the pursuit of Sanatana Dharma was instrumental in the all-round development of humanity with the propagation of Vedas as its benchmark.


He was participating in the Akhanda Rigveda parayanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in the Srivari temple.

Speaking later, the Brahmarashi said Vedas were true representatives of Almighty and could not be recreated by anyone else.

Highlighting the significance of Vedas for its powerful quotient of both spiritual and scientific knowledge, he said study and pursuit of Vedas taught Dharmic values as ingredients of peace, health and prosperity in society.

He hailed TTD for its endeavour of promoting Vedic studies and preservation of Vedic culture through Akhanda Veda Parayanams.

