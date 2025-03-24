  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vedic education should be developed: Ahobilam Mutt Pontiff

Vedic education should be developed: Ahobilam Mutt Pontiff
x
Highlights

Sri Sri Sri Ranganatha Yatindra Mahadesikan Swamiji of Ahobilam Mutt said that Vedic education should be developed day by day. He visited Dharmagiri Vedic Vigyan Peetham in Tirumala on Sunday and addressed the students.

Tirumala: Sri Sri Sri Ranganatha Yatindra Mahadesikan Swamiji of Ahobilam Mutt said that Vedic education should be developed day by day. He visited Dharmagiri Vedic Vigyan Peetham in Tirumala on Sunday and addressed the students. He appreciated the efforts of TTD for the development of Vedic education. He recalled that he was also a former student of this ancient Vedic centre.

The Seer expressed his satisfaction on the implementation of Vedic education system and recited 17 Vedas along with the students. Veda Vigyan Peetham Principal Kuppa Shiva Subrahmanya Avadhani, TTD Agama Advisor Mohana Rangacharyulu, Vedic and Agama Pandits, students participated in this programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick