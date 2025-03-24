Vedic education should be developed: Ahobilam Mutt Pontiff

Tirumala: Sri Sri Sri Ranganatha Yatindra Mahadesikan Swamiji of Ahobilam Mutt said that Vedic education should be developed day by day. He visited Dharmagiri Vedic Vigyan Peetham in Tirumala on Sunday and addressed the students. He appreciated the efforts of TTD for the development of Vedic education. He recalled that he was also a former student of this ancient Vedic centre.

The Seer expressed his satisfaction on the implementation of Vedic education system and recited 17 Vedas along with the students. Veda Vigyan Peetham Principal Kuppa Shiva Subrahmanya Avadhani, TTD Agama Advisor Mohana Rangacharyulu, Vedic and Agama Pandits, students participated in this programme.