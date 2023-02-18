Vedic scholar donates rare manuscripts to Vedic University

Tirupati: Hyderabad-based Vedic scholar Agnihotri Brahmasri Dendukuri Venkata Satyanarayna Sarma on Thursday donated manuscripts which are in his family possession, to TTD-run SV Vedic University here on Friday.

Sarma, who belongs to Srouthayagna parmpara known for conducting Srouthayagams for generations, handed over the manuscripts to Vedic University vice-chancellor Rani Sadasiva Murthy.

Sarma explained that the palm leaf manuscripts which were with his family for long contain valuable information on various yagams and rituals related to Smartha (a sect of Hinduism) and also many other Sastras, including Sapta Pakayagna, Soma Panchakam, Agnichayana, Pundarika, Adhana, Ratnavali and many other yagams and also Aswalayana prakriya, etc., which are rare manuscripts.

Impressed with the Vedic University's commendable efforts for the preservation, promotion and digitisation of manuscripts, he decided to hand over his family's rare manuscripts for bringing the contents to limelight. Registrar AV Radhesyam was also present.