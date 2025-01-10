Veena concert captivates audience

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswari Devasthanam hosts daily dance, music, and literary programmes in front of the deity on the temple premises. Recently, a veena concert was organised featuring the disciples of D Durga Mythreyee from Hyderabad.

The performers—Aliveni, Rekha, Vaani, Aruna, Renuka, Veena, and Padmavathi—played several devotional pieces, including “Ganesh Stuti,” “Vakratunda Mahakaya,” “Ganesha Raaraa,” “Tandanana Bhale,” “Maha Kanaka Durge,” “Syamale Meenakshi,” and “Nityanandakari.”

Their remarkable confidence drew accolades from the devotees in attendance. D Durga Mythreyee is a dedicated musician and teacher with both a postgraduate degree and a bachelor’s degree in music.

She is currently pursuing a postgraduate degree in vocal music. As a faculty member at Tumbura Sangeethalaya in Hyderabad, she is passionate about sharing the knowledge of classical music and helping others learn and appreciate this art form.

At the conclusion of the event, the Devasthanam authorities honoured the artistes for their captivating veena performance, which left the audience spiritually enriched.