Live
- Gather troops for Warangal sabha, Vaddiraju to pink cadre
- Rich tributes paid to Jyotiba Phule
- Minister inaugurates Cath lab at GGH-Ongole
- Renovated IOB Penumarthy branch inaugurated
- CM Revanth Reddy mourns death of Vanajeevi Ramaiah, extend condolences to kin
- Three children drown to death in Rachapalli of Annamayya district
- Desperate SRH aim to bounce back against PBKS
- Sunil Narine stars as KKR thrash CSK by 8 wickets
- AP inter exam results to be released 11am today
- Badminton Asia C’ships: Dhruv-Tanisha exit in last 8 as Indian challenge ends
Veeranjaneya Swamy idol installed
Highlights
As part of the reconstruction of Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple, an affiliated shrine of Swayambhu Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam, idol installation, Yantra Pratishtha, and Bimbasthapana rituals were performed on Friday.
Kanipakam: As part of the reconstruction of Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple, an affiliated shrine of Swayambhu Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam, idol installation, Yantra Pratishtha, and Bimbasthapana rituals were performed on Friday.
Puthalapattu MLA Dr Kalikiri Murali Mohan, Devasthanam EO Penchala Kishore, former temple chairmen Mani Naidu and Mohan Reddy, local Sarpanch Shanti Sagar Reddy, and local leaders attended the ceremony.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT