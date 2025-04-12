  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Veeranjaneya Swamy idol installed

Veeranjaneya Swamy idol installed
x
Highlights

As part of the reconstruction of Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple, an affiliated shrine of Swayambhu Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam, idol installation, Yantra Pratishtha, and Bimbasthapana rituals were performed on Friday.

Kanipakam: As part of the reconstruction of Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple, an affiliated shrine of Swayambhu Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam, idol installation, Yantra Pratishtha, and Bimbasthapana rituals were performed on Friday.

Puthalapattu MLA Dr Kalikiri Murali Mohan, Devasthanam EO Penchala Kishore, former temple chairmen Mani Naidu and Mohan Reddy, local Sarpanch Shanti Sagar Reddy, and local leaders attended the ceremony.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick