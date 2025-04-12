Veeranjaneya Swamy idol installed

Kanipakam: As part of the reconstruction of Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple, an affiliated shrine of Swayambhu Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam, idol installation, Yantra Pratishtha, and Bimbasthapana rituals were performed on Friday.

Puthalapattu MLA Dr Kalikiri Murali Mohan, Devasthanam EO Penchala Kishore, former temple chairmen Mani Naidu and Mohan Reddy, local Sarpanch Shanti Sagar Reddy, and local leaders attended the ceremony.