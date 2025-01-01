  • Menu
Veerashaiva Lingayat/Lingabalija demand inclusion in central OBC list

Veerashaiva Lingayat/Lingabalija demand inclusion in central OBC list
The members of Veera Saiva Lingayat and Linga Balija OBC advocacy committee submitting a representation to Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari on Tuesday

Highlights

The members of Veerasaiva Lingayat and Linga Balija OBC advocacy committee have demanded to include them in central OBC list. They submitted a representation to Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari on Tuesday.

Kurnool: The members of Veerasaiva Lingayat and Linga Balija OBC advocacy committee have demanded to include them in central OBC list. They submitted a representation to Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari on Tuesday.

Committee vice-president Veerappa and publicity secretary Vijaya Kumar said that they are being recognised under BC-D category in Andhra Pradesh State since 2009. Prior to 2009, the community has been identified under OC category. They said that Veerasaiva Lingayat and Linga Balija community is being identified under OBC category in Delhi and they are enjoying 27 per cent reservation there. “But, here we, of the same community, are not identified under OBC category in Andhra Pradesh,” they pointed out.

Stating that they are losing several benefits as they are identified under BC-D category, they urged the MP to bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and discuss in Assembly session. The leaders said that MP Byreddy Shabari has responded positively and assured to take their issue to the notice of the CM.

