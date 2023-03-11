Veerraju sees defeat for YSRCP, TDP in MLC polls

BJP State president Somu Veerraju felt that the ruling YSRCP candidates will be defeated in the MLC elections due to anti-incumbency sentiment among people. Addressing the media in Venkatagiri of Tirupati district on Friday, he said that the TDP also will lose the MLC poll battle as it is known for its backstabbing politics and it is not in the minds of people at all. Both YSRCP and TDP have no right to seek votes in the MLC elections, he felt and recalled that the ruling party has even passed a resolution to abolish the Legislative Council.





BJP, on the other hand has been moving ahead with a plan of action to win the three graduate MLC seats in the State by using the anti-incumbency in its favour. The party has largely relied on the development and welfare schemes of the Centre.



