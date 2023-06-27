Vegetable prices soar in Andhra Pradesh, tomato touches Rs. 100 mark

Live
The vegetable prices especially thatof tomatoes increased across several states including in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the last few days.
The vegetable prices especially thatof tomatoes increased across several states including in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the last few days. The cost of a kilogram tomato has crossed RS. 100 from Rs. 20 to Rs.30. The traders claim that the spike in prices is due to the impact of uncertain weather and delayed monsoon, which resulted in the shortage of production.
Apart from the weather conditions, the floods in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have also added fuel to the spike in prices by crippling transportation. Meanwhile, market experts predict that the prices of vegetables may further increase in the coming days.
It is knownthat the rate of chilies naturally increases at the start of the rainy season,however, the rates have increased exponentially leaving the people in shock. The same situation prevailed in Hyderabad wherein the prices of all types of vegetables at Erragadda market have increased.