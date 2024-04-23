Velampally Srinivasa Rao's Nomination Rally Draws Huge Crowd in Vijayawada

The YSR Congress Party Central Constituency candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao filed his nomination on Monday amidst a grand rally that saw a massive turnout of party leaders, activists, fans, and residents of Central Constituency. The rally, which started from Sivaji Cafe in Satyanarayanapuram and culminated at the Control Room via Gandhinagar Eluru Road, was a show of support for Velampalli's candidacy.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Velampalli Srinivasa Rao expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received from the people of Central Constituency. He proclaimed that Vijayawada has witnessed a new dawn with his nomination.

On the other hand, Bonda Uma, who is contesting against Velampalli, made disparaging remarks about the nomination process, alleging foul play. He accused Velampalli of using his son to file the nomination and threatened to disrupt his campaign. Bonda Uma also made baseless allegations about Velampalli's character, calling him a broker for sex rackets in the constituency.

In response to these accusations, Velampalli Srinivasa Rao dismissed them as mere attempts to tarnish his image and warned Bonda Uma of facing consequences for his defamatory statements. The political battle between the two candidates has intensified, with both parties gearing up for a fierce competition in the upcoming elections.