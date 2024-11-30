Veligonda Project works begin, giving solace to farmers

Nellore: A major relief to the farmers of Udayagiri constituency as the government is keen on restarting Veligonda project works, which were halted abruptly during the previous YSRCP government in 2019.

If the project is completed, a total of 4.47 lakh acres in Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, YSR Kadapa districts including 84,000 acres in Udayagiri constituency and some land in Marripadu mandal in Atmakur constituency would have get water for agriculture operations. Also, drinking water facility would be provided to 1.5 million people in 30 fluoride mandals and drought-hit areas of these three districts, by diverting 43.5 tmc ft of Krishna flood water from Srisailam Reservoir.

In the recent budget sessions, the State government has allocated Rs 340 crore for the completion of Velugonda Project in a phased manner. This includes Rs 100 crore to pay old outstanding, Rs 84 crore for displaced families, Rs 50 crore for land acquisition and the remaining Rs 164 crore for the execution of works.

Sources say that Rs 5,500 crore is required to complete the project.

It may be recalled that Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project located in Markapuram mandal of Prakasam district was planned to start in 1980 by displacing 20,946 families. But the works started after former CM NT Rama Rao laid foundation stone in 1984. Till date, three CMs - N Chandrababu Nadu, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy – ruled the State, but couldn’t complete the project. A farmer from Ayyavari Palle village of Seetharama Puram mandal, Udayagiri constituency, Avula Rosaiah said that till date they have been cultivating by drawing water from rainfed tanks and some extent of land with the water from Gandipalem project.

Namami Ganga State convener Midathala Ramesh lauded the government for allocating Rs 340 crore in the current budget but added that it is insufficient. He requested the government to allocate more funds for the purpose.